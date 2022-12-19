Sadly, it seems to be happening more and more. It's really awful that safety in schools is something we have to worry about and that it's become a problem across the country. Another threat was recently made against one Hudson Valley, but thankfully law enforcement acted very quickly and prevented anything from happening.

Get our free mobile app

What threat was made against a school in Hyde Park, NY?

According to school officials, a potential threat was made against FDR High School and it was believed to have come from a student.

Police say they were able to investigate the situation, identify the student and take them into custody to ensure the safety of all other students and teachers at the school. These situations are just awful...

K. Rivera/Canva K. Rivera/Canva loading...

The plan going forward for the school:

First of all, a big thank you to the Hyde Park Police Department because due to their quick efforts and hard work the school was able to open up, as usual, today (Monday, December 19th).

Second, just to be extra safe there were extra police on the property to make sure everyone was safe.

According to a message from the school they said,

"the safety and security of all students and individuals that enter FDR High School is paramount and our top priority."

After browsing a couple of Hyde Park Facebook groups it looks like parents were very pleased with how the school handled the matter. A few really commended the police on how quickly they were able to identify the suspect and how they appreciated the extra police presence.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more about the situation.

We are talking about serious issues, here are some issues that have been going on and new laws we should all be aware of:

'Unacceptable' New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.