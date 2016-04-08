3 Tasty Hudson Valley, New York Food Challenge Locations

Ever wanted to go "all in" on a food challenge? Maybe eat 14 pizzas in under 2 hours? How about an 8 pound burrito in 45 minutes? Those are just two of the 2815 food challenges that are taking place around the world. According to foodchallenges.com, there are even more food challenges being added on a regular basis.

From the foodchallenges.com website, here are the Food Challenges that are available for you to participate in here in the Hudson Valley. It is suggested that you contact the business first to make sure that they are still offering these 'experiences.'

Marco’s 30″ Meatlover’s Team Pizza Challenge at Marco's Pizza

34 Raymond Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, 845-473-1682

Price:$60, Time Limit: 30 Minutes

You and a friend have 30 minutes to eat a 30″ meat lovers pizza is loaded with meat toppings.

743 Rte 28, Kingston, NY 12401, 845-338-2424

Price:$55, Time Limit: 2 Hours

You have 2 hours to eat all of the following, 2 full racks of ribs, pulled pork and smoked sausages, 1/2 chicken, brisket, and turkey, 4 sides of your choosing.

713 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401, 845-338-4280

Price:$11, No official time limit.

You have to eat in one sitting, roughly 2lbs of meat, served with some toppings on a large bun.

Have you ever participated in a food challenge? Did you accomplish it or did time run out?