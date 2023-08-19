First-Time Hunters Require This Ahead of NY’s Fall Hunting Season
The New York State Department of Conservation has put out some new guidelines for hunters this season.
Hunting is a major pastime that generations of family partake in, especially around here. I have some hunters in my family and I'm still trying to learn all of the rules and regulations that go along with it. The New York State Department of Conservation has new information for hunters...so what exactly is it?
What hunting changes have been made in the Hudson Valley?
The New York State Department of Conservation is now requiring first-time hunters to take a mandatory hunter education course before they can purchase a hunting license. The course is done in-person, it's instructor-led and it's being offered in August, September and October. The best part is that the course is COMPLETELY FREE for those who decide to take it.
Also, bowhunter and trapper education courses are also available.
What do most residents hun in the Hudson Valley?
If you're a hunter fee free to chime in on the station app and let us know what you hunt and when you do it. There's a list that the DEC has put out about when the season starts and what animals are usually hunted, but there are surely some interesting animals in the mix.
Here's some different animals and their hunting dates in the Hudson Valley:
- Ruffed Grouse Hunting: October 1st- February 29th
- Bobwhite Quail Hunting: October 1st- February 29th
- Weasel Hunting: October 25th- February 15th
Click here for even more info. Happy hunting.
