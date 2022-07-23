Hunting is something many people in New York state enjoy. Very often it is part of a family tradition. Hunting spots and group trips can often be part of a family tradition handed down from generation to generation. Some families in New York still either own or rent the same hunting cabin year after year.

But what if you want to learn about hunting and no one you knows is a hunter. Where do you go to learn about the proper hunting practices? The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) is ready to help. They actually hold classes throughout New York State.

Where to Take Hunting Classes in New York

In-person hunting education will be taking place in various locations around the state this year. All new hunters who plan to head out this fall regardless of whether or not you know someone who hunts should consider signing up for a course. There is actually a mandatory hunting class for all new hunters that the state requires you to take before issuing you a license.

Like any other class, this one does have some homework that you are required to do before you get to class or a field session. You will be asked to show proof that you complete the homework before you can participate in the class.

The NYS DEC has an online registration system that makes it easy to register and to see all the classes that are being offered. To locate a nearby hunter education course visit DEC's website: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html

