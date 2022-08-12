Deer hunting season might not be top of mind at this moment but the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) is hoping to get ahead of the curve.

This week, the NYS DEC posted many things to social media that will be important this season for deer hunters. First and foremost is the need to stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in New York's deer population. The continued loss of deer in our area could severely affect the local hunting season.

Hunters Need to Take Precautions to Prevent Chronic Wasting Disease in NY

Twice this week, the NYS DEC took to Facebook to stress the need for hunters to be responsible for their harvest. There are steps you must take to prevent the spread of CWD. This disease that affects moose and deer has not crossed into New York but needs to stay that way.

How Hunters Can Prevent the Spread of CDW

In one of the two posts from this week on the NYS DEC Facebook page, it is suggested in order to combat the spread of CWD, hunters should debone the deer if they are hunting outside New York state and avoid natural urine products.

A post from the NYS DEC earlier in the week also suggested that hunting practices will have to change, including restrictions on movements and how carcasses are disposed of after the harvest. The NYS DEC included a link to Chronic Wasting Disease and how to help keep it out of New York. If you are a hunter it is worth the read.

A Few NYS DEC Highlights

