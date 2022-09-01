New York State Makes This Big Change in How You Can Hunt Turkeys

Have you already started to make plans for New York State Turkey Season? The Fall 2022 season begins on either October 1, October 15, or November 1, depending on where you are located in New York.

Are you up-to-date on the changes that have been implemented for the 2022 season?

What we are going to focus on here, is the change in the type of ammunition that you can now use to hunt those turkeys with. Are you aware there was even a change? Do you have your hunting license already? Did you know there is a lifetime hunting license available from NYS?

Who decided to make a change in the ammunition New York State hunters could use on turkeys?

Believe it or not, the change was made in response to a public comment period that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation had. While you might have missed the opportunity to weigh in, other hunters didn't. What was garnered out of that conversation was that hunters wanted a change in which size of ammunition that could be used for turkey hunting.

What size of ammunition is now allowed to shoot turkeys within New York State?

According to the DEC website, You may hunt with a shotgun or handgun only when using a shot no larger than #2 and no smaller than #9. The change was that you can now use #9 shot as well. That change went into effect on Sept 1, 2022.

