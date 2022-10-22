New York Hunters: What’s a Marten? Do You Need a License for It?

Ok, I have to admit when I first saw the word "marten" I thought simply that someone had typed the word Martian wrong. Yes, that is silly, but sometimes your eyes can do that to you.

Knowing that it is hunting season, I was asking my friends who hunt turkey, deer, and bear, if they went marten hunting, only one knew what I was talking about.

What is a marten? Do you need a license to hunt them in New York State?

Photo by Zdeněk Macháček on Unsplash Photo by Zdeněk Macháček on Unsplash loading...

So what is a marten? According to online sources, it is a weasel-like mammal, known to be in North America, and originally used in for their pelts, because they are 'sable-like.' They apparently look similar to fishers, although their color can be a bit lighter. Yep, can't say I have ever seen one, to me they look a bit like a ferret.

Get our free mobile app

Do you need a permit to hunt a Marten in New York State?

Photo by Zdeněk Macháček on Unsplash Photo by Zdeněk Macháček on Unsplash loading...

Yes, you do need a permit to hunt them in New York State, but the permit is a free one. To get it, contact the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, Region 5 Wildlife Office in Warrensburg at 518-623-1240. Have you ever gone marten or fisher hunting? What do you do with the animals after you have them?

If you go bear or deer hunting in New York State, are you up-to-date with the latest rules/laws? Here's a peak

New York DEC New Rules For Deer and Bear Hunting As you prepare for the fall deer and bear hunting season, you need to be aware of these new rules just adopted by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

Own Your Own Hunting Home - New York Own your own hunting property in New York with nearly 170 acres for just $1.7 million.