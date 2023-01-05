Thanks to a new bill that was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul over the holiday you can now be buried wherever you like in New York State, once you have been turned into dirt that is. This may sound far-fetched but New York State is the 6th state in the union to permit this type of burial.

In recent years you may have heard people talking about a "Green Burial". Up until last week (December 31, 2022), you couldn't actually elect one type of green burial in New York State. Some see it as the ultimate green burial and many are now considering this as an alternative to traditional cemetery burials.

Human Composting Now a Legal in New York

Human Composting or what is also known as Terramation or Natural Organic Reduction is now a legal form of burial in New Your State thanks to a Bill signed into law last week (December 31, 2022) by Governor Hochul. Now before you go thinking you can put Aunt Edna in the compost pile we should probably dig a bit deeper into exactly what Human Composting or Terramation actually means.

Composting living remains is not a new concept. According to what I have been able to find online five states have permitted this type of burial for a few years now. Washington State was first in 2019 then Colorado, and Oregon followed in 2021. Vermont and California signed on in late 2022. Some people have even chosen to travel to other states in order to be able to have this organic process be their burial choice.

Basically human composting is very similar to what you do with your compost pile at your house but obviously with a lot more processes and regulations. Just like any other burial service, you will have to enlist professionals to go through the process. Many people wonder where this idea came from and if you have 30 minutes the video I found on YouTube from Ask a Mortician is really quite informative.

What is Human Composting Everything You Want to Know and More

What States Allow Human Composting?

New York is now the 6th state to allow this form of burial. Companies such as Washington state-based Return Home have been helping people from all 50 states and Canada chose this method of burial and will now no doubt be ready to help in New York with people being able to do this closer to home.

This idea isn't a new concept, farmers have done it for years with their livestock. Obviously, when it comes to human burial there are more specific requirements. I am sure we will soon see Terramation Burial facilities opening in the Hudson Valley but in the meantime, if you want to look into a green burial I found two Hudson Valley Cemeteries that are already offering this type of burial, the Town of Rhinebeck Cemetery and the Rosendale Cemetery in Tillson, New York.

