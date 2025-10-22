Giant Pizza From Upstate New York Moves In Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley’s biggest pizza pie has a new home.
After 18 years, a beloved pizzeria has changed locations in the Hudson Valley. Officials are calling this the "next step."
Tosi's Pizza Leaves Marlboro For Newburgh
On Sunday, Tosi's Pizza officially opened up at its new location in Newburgh, New York.
"This isn’t just a new location — it’s the next step in our story, built on the same family recipes, heart, and passion that started it all nearly two decades ago. From our oven to your table, we can’t wait to welcome both familiar faces and new friends into the Tosi’s family," the owners wrote on social media.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Tosi's was located for the past 18 years at 1191 Route 9W in Marlboro, New York.
Owners closed their Marlboro location sometime in 2025, before reopening in Newburgh in mid-October.
"The Wait Is Finally Over! 🍕," owners wrote on Instagram. "After 18 amazing years in Marlboro, Tosi’s Pizza is ready to start a brand new chapter — now serving the Hudson Valley from our brand-new home at 5442 Route 9W, Newburgh, NY!"
Learn More: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
The two locations are about 5 miles from each other on Route 9W.
Biggest Pizza In The Area
According to the pizzeria's website, Tosi's is home to the "biggest pizza in the area!"
Customers can order an extra-large, 24-inch pizza pie.
Keep Reading: