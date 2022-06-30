Hudson Valley Woman Accused Of Stealing From NY Care Recipient

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of stealing from a person she was caring for.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K announced the arrest of a Dutchess County woman who's accused of stealing from her care recipient in Westchester County.

Hyde Park, New York Woman Accused of Stealing From Westchester County Care Recipient

On Tuesday, New York State Police from the Somers barracks in conjunction with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office arrested 35-year-old Brandy M. Lee, of Hyde Park, New York.

"Following a tip from a financial institution investigation in conjunction with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office determined Brandy Lee, while employed as the victim’s caretaker, impersonated and stole from the victim for her own financial gain," New York State Police stated in a press release.

New York State Police did not reveal how much money the Hyde Park woman allegedly took or how the investigation led to Lee's arrest.

Dutchess County, New York Woman Facing 25 Charges Following Investigation

The Dutchess County, New York woman was charged with identity theft in the first degree, a class D felony, scheme to defraud in the first degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, eleven counts of falsifying business records in the 1st degree, all class E felonies, and eleven counts of criminal impersonation in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Brandy Lee was arrested in the town of Hyde Park and remanded to the Westchester County Jail awaiting arraignment.

