Hudson Valley Sunrise Paddle Session and Meditation To Take Place

When is the last time that you watched the sunrise or sunset? Typically, I get to see the sunset almost every night here in the Hudson Valley and it is a blessing. I cannot remember the last time I saw the sunrise though.

Imagine watching the sunrise while out on the water during a meditation. This event sounds like the ideal way to start a beautiful day.

There is going to be a Sunrise Paddle and Floating Meditation Event happening in Orange County. On July 4,2021 from 6am-8am you experience this peaceful session. Sarah from Greenwood Lake Yoga will guide you through this process.

There is not any experience needed to do either one of these things during this event. She will go over paddling, the extent of time out on the water and go through yoga stretches. This will end with a 15-minute meditation.

The fee is only $40 which includes all the equipment and the board.

Pre-registration is required, you can do so by visiting the link here or reaching out to the following email address.

sarah@greenwoodlakeyoga.com

Be sure to meet at Jersey Paddle Boards and bring clothes to change out of. You can also bring a towel or two for your convenience. Your keys and shoes will be left on site.

Check out other places to paddle board in the Hudson Valley below.

Hudson Paddles, Hudson

Hudson River Expeditions, Cold Spring

Croton River Rentals, Croton-on-Hudson

Have you ever been on a board before? I went for the first time when I was in Colorado. Share your experience with us below.