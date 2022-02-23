It may only be the end of February, but it is time to start thinking about what your kids will be doing this summer. For the first time in two years, you might be thinking you are going to send the kids to camp. If that is your plan, don't wait to pick out a camp and get the kids registered. It is assumed that camps will be in high demand.

Here in the Hudson Valley, we have lots of options for kids who want to spend their summer outdoors learning things. Some programs are a week, some are longer. No matter how long the program, there is a good chance that the camp your child wishes to attend could be limiting participants. So it is important that you get them signed up early.

Hudson Valley Summer Camps

Two popular programs have already announced their registration. If your kids plan to attend one of these programs, be sure you are ready to sign them up. Registration is open already at one and the other opens tomorrow (Feb 23, 2022).

1 - The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum's Science and Nature Camp in Cornwall

Registration opens on Wednesday (February 23, 2022) at 10 AM. At this camp, kids enjoy spending their days exploring trails, fields, ponds, woods, and forests. It is an opportunity for them to enjoy nature. Each week of the camp has a new theme. Find out more at hhnm.org

2 - Mohonk Preserve in New Paltz

They are already taking registration for summer camp. They too are offering campers the opportunity to get out and explore the natural world. THeir camp runs July through August offering 6 sessions each lasting a week.

3 - Wild Earth in High Falls

They are currently taking registration for their summer camp but they also have a camp for Spring break that runs April 12 - 14, 2022. At Wild Earth, children and adults can learn wilderness skills including learning about plants and animals. You will learn to create natural crafts while working on the trail and off the trail in our Hudson Valley forests.

As we hear of more summer camp opportunities we will be sure to share them with you.

