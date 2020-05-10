Hudson Valley Soccer Facility Featured On Ghost Nation

The most recent episode of the popular Travel Channel show Ghost Nation took place at a Hudson Valley soccer facility and former prison. The show debuted in October of last year and features investigated paranormal activity across the country.

Located in Warwick, the property is now known as Hudson Sports Complex and features many acres of sports fields and even a new brewery. Mid Orange Correctional Facility was decommissioned in 2011. It had operated as a prison since 1977 and before that was a boys school. At one point in the 1980s, the prison population maxed out at 1,000 people according to the Albert Wisner Public Library.

Ghost Nation stars Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango who you may recognize from the SyFy show Ghost Hunters. In what is the third episode of season 2, they head to the former Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick to check out reports of electrical anomalies, shadow figures, and disembodied voices.

The show features interviews with complex owners Christian & Raluca Fuchs and manager Kirsten Ilbe and gives them a chance to describe their haunting experiences which have led to a number of employees quitting. As far as what happens next? You'll have to tune in next week to find out, it's a two-part deal. A rebroadcast of the show will run on the Travel Channel on May 27 at 6 PM so think about setting your DVR.

A British newspaper ran an article in 2014 to highlight some creepy photos of the prison. You can check those out HERE.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Afternoons With Simon weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM through your WRRV mobile app. Connect with WRRV on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Read more:

Our Favorite WRRV Sessions Photos