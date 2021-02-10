Hudson Valley Shoppers Angry Over Death of 40% Hobby Lobby Deal

Crafty Hudson Valley shoppers are not happy with a decision to end a popular coupon deal.

If you've ever shopped at Hobby Lobby you know that their prices can sometimes be a bit... well, let's just say "over the top." For example, a five-pack of assorted Sharpie markers is listed for $5.99 on Hobby Lobby's website. The same exact pack is $4.79 at Staples and just $4.47 at Wal Mart. A roll of Scotch Magic Tape, listed for $2.99 is a dollar cheaper at Staples and Target. It seems like everything at Hobby Lobby that isn't on sale is priced higher than other comparable stores.

The high prices at Hobby Lobby is something that customers have come to accept because of the store's legendary 40% off coupon. The perennial deal lets customers take 40% off of any item in the store that's not already on sale. In most cases, the coupon simply brings the price down to where it should have been in the first place. But, for some reason, using the coupon makes customers feel like they're actually getting some sort of deal. It's a weird game where both the consumer and the business know it's a sham, but pretend it's not.

A. Boris

That mutual, unspoken arrangement will soon be coming to an end, and customers are not having it. Recently, Hobby Lobby announced that are were doing away with their 40% off coupon. Starting February 28, customers will no longer be able to pull the barcode up on their phone and present it at the register to get the "normal price."

Hobby Lobby says the change will allow them to offer everyday items at a lower price, but customers are not buying it. The Poughkeepsie and Middletown Hobby Lobby Facebook pages are filled with comments from unhappy shoppers who say the jig is up. Crafting enthusiast, Robert, is calling out the chain in no uncertain terms.

Really disappointed to see the removal of the 40% coupon at the end of the month. The prices are high enough NOW and I can imagine they will continue to go up. At least with the coupon, we had chances to get things we needed at a decent price. This family will surely be looking for another place to shop.

Similar comments were left by other shoppers who are frustrated at Hobby Lobby's decision to remove the coupon. Crafting competitor, Michael's, is still offering coupons on their website and flyer and they have not indicated that they plan to stop providing discounts. Hobby Lobby has two locations in the Hudson Valley on Route 211 in Middletown and at the Shoppes at South Hills in Poughkeepsie. Micheal's operates stores in Middletown, Central Valley, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston.