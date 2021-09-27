Hudson Valley Residents Puzzled by Strange Beam of Light in Road

What the heck was this? Is it an alien or is it the Millennium Falcon getting ready to jump into hyperspace?

You've probably noticed that it's gotten weird over the past couple of years. Life in general has gotten weird but things have gotten strange here in the Hudson Valley as well. I swear if they decided to reboot the Twilight Zone or The X-Files they could get a whole season's worth of material from things that I've seen right here in the Hudson Valley.

A creature with the body of a fox and the head of deer that resembled a Chupacabra was spotted in a resident's yard over the summer. An eel-like creature was found in the middle of the woods and just recently 9"-11" deep hoof tracks were photographed in Ulster County.

Needless to say that I have seem some bizarre things in the Hudson Valley over the past to years.

Here's one of the latest cases that may peak Mulder and Scully's interest.

This picture may not be the most sinister looking but it sure is strange? What is that beam of light in the road and what caused it?

The photo was first shared on Facebook. Some comments in the thread claim the beam was edited in the picture with the help from Photoshop. The person who took the photo claims it wasn't altered in anyway. An other comment even suggested that it could have been lighting. Could it have been a UFO?

What do you think it was?

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.