Hudson Valley Residents and Their Dog Displaced After Raging Fire

An early morning fire has left three residents and their dog without a home.

A neighbor smelled smoke just after 1am on Monday morning and discovered the odor was coming from a home on their block that was engulfed in flames. The unidentified neighbor sprung into action, immediately calling 911 and racing to the house to wake up the occupants.

First responders arrived at the home on Henry Street in Kingston within minutes of the call. According to the Kingston Fire Department, a second alarm was transmitted as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and search for any possible victims inside.

City of Kingston Fire Department City of Kingston Fire Department loading...

While battling the blaze and attempting to vent the structure, firefighters called in a third alarm. More emergency personnel was summoned to the scene to help extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the home.

When firefighters were finally able to search the structure they discovered that all of the residents were able to safely exit unharmed, most likely due to the efforts of their neighbor who discovered the fire and sprung into action.

The Kingston Fire Department says that they did their best to minimize water damage, but three adults and one dog were ultimately displaced from the home because of the fire. The residents were assisted in finding a temporary place to live by the American Red Cross.

City of Kingston Fire Department City of Kingston Fire Department loading...

According to an investigation, the fire was determined to have been started by an electrical issue.

