Hudson Valley Resident Illegally Killed Ducks Near Home, DEC

Social media led to a Hudson Valley resident's arrest for allegedly killing ducks outside the resident's home.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol on Wednesday. Inside the report was how social media led to the arrest of a hunter.

Snapchat Leads To Hunter's Arrest In Ulster County

Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016 Getty Images loading...

On Feb. 25, ECO Johnson received a Snapchat video from a colleague showing a person sneaking up on two ducks swimming in a pond and firing four shots from a gun, killing the ducks, according to the DEC.

Because the duck hunting season was over, officer Johnson went to the hunter's home, which was identified from the Snapcat, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The DEC didn't say where the hunter is located but confirmed the hunter is from Ulster County.

"Duck, Duck, Ticket" In Ulster County

TSM-Grand Junction TSM-Grand Junction loading...

The hunter confessed to shooting the two ducks, the DEC reports.

"The subject admitted to shooting the ducks while a friend videotaped the incident," the DEC stated.

Upstate New York Cop, Hudson Valley School Employee Accused Of Quadruple Murder

The unnamed, unlicensed hunter ticketed the person for taking waterfowl out of season, hunting without a license, taking a migratory game bird without a federal duck stamp, taking waterfowl with an unplugged shotgun, and taking waterfowl with a lead shot.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.