Hudson Valley Resident Illegally Killed Ducks Near Home, DEC
Social media led to a Hudson Valley resident's arrest for allegedly killing ducks outside the resident's home.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol on Wednesday. Inside the report was how social media led to the arrest of a hunter.
Snapchat Leads To Hunter's Arrest In Ulster County
On Feb. 25, ECO Johnson received a Snapchat video from a colleague showing a person sneaking up on two ducks swimming in a pond and firing four shots from a gun, killing the ducks, according to the DEC.
Because the duck hunting season was over, officer Johnson went to the hunter's home, which was identified from the Snapcat, officials say.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
The DEC didn't say where the hunter is located but confirmed the hunter is from Ulster County.
"Duck, Duck, Ticket" In Ulster County
The hunter confessed to shooting the two ducks, the DEC reports.
"The subject admitted to shooting the ducks while a friend videotaped the incident," the DEC stated.
Upstate New York Cop, Hudson Valley School Employee Accused Of Quadruple Murder
The unnamed, unlicensed hunter ticketed the person for taking waterfowl out of season, hunting without a license, taking a migratory game bird without a federal duck stamp, taking waterfowl with an unplugged shotgun, and taking waterfowl with a lead shot.