You can add staircases to the list of things that still don't work in 2021.

A Hudson Valley resident was sent falling into the basement after the stairs in their apartment gave way in a freak accident this weekend.

Stairs are one of those things that we take for granted. We walk up and down them countless times a day, assuming that they'll always be there right under our feet. But imagine what would happen if those stairs suddenly disappeared. That's precisely the situation a resident of the Forbus Hill Apartments in Poughkeepsie found themselves in over the weekend.

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department posted shocking photos on their Facebook page that are making people think twice before walking down their rickety old staircases. The call came in late Saturday night that a resident had plummeted into the basement after the stairs had collapsed.

Facebook/City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596

After appearing on the scene first responders found the stairs and the victim in the lower level of the apartment building. After helping the person out of the basement, other residents trapped on the second floor were also rescued and safely brought downstairs.

According to its website, the Forbus Hill Apartments were built in 1964 and recently updated. It's unclear if the stairs were part of the upgrades done to the apartment complex.

During the cold open to this weekend's first Saturday Night Live episode, Kate McKinnon welcomed guests to help demonstrate was still wasn't working in 2021. We discovered that the government, the vaccine rollout, the stock market and social media all still aren't working. Perhaps we should add staircases to that list, too.