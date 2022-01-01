Hudson Valley Post Top 10 Stories of 2021 In New York: Story #9
'Abrupt Start to Winter' Expected in New York
Original Article: Oct 12, 2021
More weather experts think cold and snow will hit New York sooner than normal.
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Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported, Accuweather warned Empire State residents cold weather is expected to "make an early arrival" this winter.
Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok believes cold air will chill the Northeast in November.
"This winter, I think, is going to be a colder one," Pastelok said. "Last winter, temperatures across these areas were right around normal, but this year, the winter as a whole is likely to average 1 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit below normal."
The Old Farmer's Almanac agrees with Accuweather.
They called the upcoming winter season the "Season of Shivers" and believe this could be one of the "longest and coldest" winters New York has seen in years.
On Monday, meteorologist Ben Noll said there could be "an abrupt start to winter."
Some really interesting trends in U.S. weather patterns as we head into November...
Warm eastern ridge goes poleward, +PNA ridge pops along the West Coast by ~November 10th.
❄️ If I was in a snow day pool, I'd be going earlier than normal — could be an abrupt start to winter, Noll tweeted.
Noll is originally from Orange County. He's currently a meteorologist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Auckland, New Zealand. From June 2013 through January 2016 he worked as a meteorologist for AccuWeather.