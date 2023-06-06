Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed From Stab Wound To Head
One person was arrested after police found a Hudson Valley man with a knife stuck to his skull.
A Sunday afternoon assault investigation in Dutchess County quickly became a homicide investigation.
Homicide Investigation In Dutchess County, New York
On Sunday, June 4, around 12:35 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie 911 reported a person was stabbed at 25 South Grand Avenue.
When first responders arrived they entered the home to find a man with a stab wound to the head, and the knife sticking from his skull, officials say.
Bystanders started lifesaving measures and the victim was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
City Of Poughkeepsie Man Fatally Stabbed
The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Dontay McKarl Brown of the City of Poughkeepsie. Police say he was stabbed once in the head.
An autopsy Monday determined that Brown died of a single stab wound to the head, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.
Dutchess County Murder Suspect Found In Brooklyn, New York
Police identified the alleged suspect as 32-year-old Andrew Fraser of the City of Poughkeepsie, New York.
Fraser was found and arrested with help from the NYPD in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, June 5, around 5:15 p.m.
He was brought back to Poughkeepsie to await arraignment on a charge of murder in the second degree. Police didn't say how the investigation led to the murder allegation.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call 845-451-4000.