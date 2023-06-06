Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed From Stab Wound To Head

One person was arrested after police found a Hudson Valley man with a knife stuck to his skull.

A Sunday afternoon assault investigation in Dutchess County quickly became a homicide investigation.

Homicide Investigation In Dutchess County, New York

On Sunday, June 4, around 12:35 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie 911 reported a person was stabbed at 25 South Grand Avenue.

When first responders arrived they entered the home to find a man with a stab wound to the head, and the knife sticking from his skull, officials say.

Bystanders started lifesaving measures and the victim was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

City Of Poughkeepsie Man Fatally Stabbed

The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Dontay McKarl Brown of the City of Poughkeepsie. Police say he was stabbed once in the head.

An autopsy Monday determined that Brown died of a single stab wound to the head, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Dutchess County Murder Suspect Found In Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Cluster Governor's Office loading...

Police identified the alleged suspect as 32-year-old Andrew Fraser of the City of Poughkeepsie, New York.

Fraser was found and arrested with help from the NYPD in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, June 5, around 5:15 p.m.

He was brought back to Poughkeepsie to await arraignment on a charge of murder in the second degree. Police didn't say how the investigation led to the murder allegation.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call 845-451-4000.

