Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed From Stab Wound To Head

Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed From Stab Wound To Head

Canva

One person was arrested after police found a Hudson Valley man with a knife stuck to his skull.

A Sunday afternoon assault investigation in Dutchess County quickly became a homicide investigation.

Homicide Investigation In Dutchess County, New York

Google
loading...

On Sunday, June 4, around 12:35 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie 911 reported a person was stabbed at 25 South Grand Avenue.

When first responders arrived they entered the home to find a man with a stab wound to the head, and the knife sticking from his skull, officials say.

Bystanders started lifesaving measures and the victim was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

City Of Poughkeepsie Man Fatally Stabbed

Canva
loading...

The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Dontay McKarl Brown of the City of Poughkeepsie. Police say he was stabbed once in the head.

An autopsy Monday determined that Brown died of a single stab wound to the head, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Dutchess County Murder Suspect Found In Brooklyn, New York

Governor's Office
loading...

Police identified the alleged suspect as 32-year-old Andrew Fraser of the City of Poughkeepsie, New York.

Fraser was found and arrested with help from the NYPD in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, June 5, around 5:15 p.m.

He was brought back to Poughkeepsie to await arraignment on a charge of murder in the second degree. Police didn't say how the investigation led to the murder allegation.

‘Emergency Alert’ Issued Over ‘Hazmat Situation’ In Hudson River In Upstate New York

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call 845-451-4000.

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York

SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley

Massive World-Class Dinosaur Theme Park Planned For Hudson Valley

Another Hudson Valley hometown is in the running to be the site of a massive world-class dinosaur theme park. 

Where The Hudson Valley Is Gaining, Losing Residents

Most of the Hudson Valley is gaining new residents. How many residents has your county gained or lost?
Categories: Dutchess County, Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post