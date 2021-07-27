A four-year-old is the second person to die following a head-on crash that injured eight.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday, July 17 around 8:30 p.m., New York State Police from the Montgomery barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in the town of Cornwall. The preliminary investigation revealed that 38-year-old Helen Rivera of the City of Newburgh was driving south in a 2009 Toyota Corolla when she crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2010 Dodge Journey.

Rivera was the sole occupant of the Corolla and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The Journey was being operated by 32-year-old Catherine Swartz of Highland Mills. The Dodge Journey was occupied by nine individuals.

Swartz and two passengers were transported to Westchester Medical Center. The remaining passengers were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries, police say.

On Monday, New York State Police announced 4-year-old Journey Dorch from the Town of Woodbury died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

Journey's mother is a single parent of seven, according to a GoFundMe which has been set up to help the family pay for Journey's medical expenses. CLICK HERE to donate.

"Journey touched the life of everyone around her. She was a little girl that loved worshipping The lord and loved to play and run around. She was loving and caring. Please help me to reach our goal to be able to give her a proper send off. Her mom is a single mother of 7 children. Any lil bit helps," the GoFundMe states.

Police believe heavy rain was a major factor in the horrific-looking head-on crash.

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

25 Beautiful, Scenic Picnic Spots in the Hudson Valley Here is a list of 25 amazing picnic spots located in the Hudson Valley!

23 Pictures That Show the Beauty of Minnewaska If you love hiking the Hudson Valley, you need to look at these stunning pictures