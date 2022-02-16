Hudson Valley Men Killed At Baby Shower in New York, 1 At Large

Police in New York are asking for help finding a wanted man after two Hudson Valley men were killed at a baby shower.

On Saturday, the NYPD responded to reports of shots being fired in the Bronx. Arriving officers found two men shot.

Police reported Arnold Oliver, 24, of Peekskill was shot in the torso and a 28-year-old Jamal Smith of New Rochelle was shot in the face.

Both men died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday in front of 393 East 198 Street in the Bronx during a baby shower.

Wayne Smith, 28, of New Rochelle was charged with murder. Police believe Oliver first shot Jamal Smith and then Wayne Smith fatally shot Oliver, according to NBC.

Wayne Smith is Jamal Smith's younger brother, according to the New York Daily News. Wayne Smith allegedly fatally shot Oliver, with Oliver's gun, after Oliver shot Jamal.

A neighbor reported the men attending a drunken baby shower.

Police are asking for help in finding the man seen in the photos above and below.

The NYPD says the man is wanted for homicide.

"WANTED for HOMICIDE: Do you know this guy? On 2/12/22 at approximately 10:54 PM, the suspect acted in concert with an apprehended individual causing the victim’s demise. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS," the NYPD tweeted.

