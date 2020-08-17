It is a matter of public record that Mr. DiPippo was twice convicted by a jury of raping and murdering a twelve-year-old girl. He was found not guilty after a third trial. This does not translate into giving him 12 million dollars. The negligence on the part of everyone responsible for this decision is astonishing—and the decision is reprehensible. It is my strong opinion, and prior courts have agreed, that Mr. DiPippo’s civil rights were never violated. Had the Legislature, County Executive, and County Attorney bothered to take the time to look at this lawsuit carefully by conferring with my office, they would have realized that this lawsuit had no factual or legal basis and would ultimately fail. In all the years that the plaintiff’s criminal case was being tried and retried there had never been a single finding by any court of a civil rights abuse or any police wrongdoing. The allegations in this lawsuit could have been disproven. However, the County never completed, and perhaps never even began, discovery in order to investigate Mr. DiPippo’s baseless claims. They never held formal depositions of the plaintiff or any of his witnesses. They never conducted any follow-up discovery because they never truly began the process of defending this absurd lawsuit. In my opinion, based on the public comments made by the legislators as they cast their votes, the County was concerned with one thing only: money.