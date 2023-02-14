Hudson Valley Man Arrested with Gun at Popular Bagel Shop

Police say they have arrested a man after he brandished a gun at one of the Hudson Valley's most popular bagel shops.

Panicked customers and employees were faced with a terrifying situation on Sunday while they were purchasing breakfast. On February 12 just after 11:30 am, Saugerties police say they received a 911 call reporting that a man with a gun was seen at Lox of Bagels on Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties.

Lox of Bagels has been serving up freshly baked bagels for over 25 years, making it somewhat of a Hudson Valley landmark. The shop has become more than just a place to pick up breakfast. The family-run business is where the community gets together with family and friends.

Eyewitnesses say that the suspect was seen exiting a vehicle at Sue's Restaurant while holding a "handgun." The man then proceeded to walk across Arthur Lane towards Lox of Bagels. As the man entered the parking lot of the business he reportedly concealed the weapon under his shirt and entered the bagel shop.

According to police, the man made his purchase and then left the store. As he walked towards his vehicle, authorities confronted the individual who identified himself as Thomas N. Tommola of Saugerties. The 31-year-old was taken into custody.

After being arrested police say they determined that Tommola was in possession of a Pellet gun, "which in appearance looked like a Semi-Automatic Handgun."

Tommola was brought to Saugerties Police Headquarters where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct before being released. He's scheduled to appear at the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

