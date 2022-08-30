Hudson Valley Man Accused of Sexual Abuse At Daycare, Foster Care

Police believe more victims are likely after accusing a Hudson Valley man of sexually abusing children in two New York counties.

The New York State Police Child Abuse Unit recently announced the arrest of 59-year-old John Olsen from the town of Warwick for allegedly sexually abusing multiple juvenile victims.

Warwick, New York Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Children in Orange County and Delaware County

NYSP

The alleged sexual abuse occurred at a daycare/foster care homes in the town of Warwick in Orange County and town of Andes in Delaware County, according to New York State Police.

"The arrests were the result of a joint investigation by the New York State Police working in conjunction with Orange County Child Protective Services. It stemmed from allegations made that Olson sexually abused multiple juveniles in both Orange and Delaware counties," New York State Police said in a press release on Thursday.

Alleged Sexual Abuse in Town of Andes, New York

On May 21, 2022, Olsen was arrested in the town of Andes, Delaware County, New York. He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, a class “A-II” Felony and endangering the welfare of a fhild, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Google

In May 2022, Olsen was indicted by a Grand Jury in Delaware County on the following charges:

Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a class “A-II” Felony,

Rape 1st degree, a class “B” Felony,

Criminal Sexual Act 1st degree, a class “B” Felony,

Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child 1st degree, a class “B” Felony,

Criminal Sexual Act 2nd degree, a Class “D” Felony,

Rape 2nd degree, a class “D” Felony,

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” Misdemeanor

He was remanded to the Delaware County Jail without bail, where he currently remains.

Alleged Sexual Abuse in Town of Warwick, New York

Google

In June 2022, Olson was indicted by a Grand Jury in Orange County on the following charges:

Attempted Rape 1st degree, a Class “C” Felony,

Two counts of Sexual Abuse 1st degree, a class “D” Felony,

Two counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child 2nd degree, class “D” Felony

Town of Mamakating, New York Woman Arrested

On Thursday, New York State Police also announced that 80-year-old Joan Parks of the town of Mamakating was arrested for allegedly failing to report child abuse, which is mandated in her job as a social worker.

"It was discovered during the investigation that Joan Parks, a Clinical Social Worker and mandated reporter, allegedly failed to report the child sexual abuse when made aware," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Parks was charged with failure to report child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

More Victims Possible

NYSP

New York State Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Olsen or Parks to contact the Orange County Child Abuse at the New York State Police at 845-291-2836 or 845-291-2810

