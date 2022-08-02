You would think someone would be happy to see pizza show up at their doorstep?

A local man stands accused of pointing a gun at a pizza delivery driver that he claims he didn't order. The 45-year-old man is facing multiple charges, according to officials.

Maybe there was something on the pizza this guy didn't like?

Avoid the Noid

Police say the incident happened late Saturday evening when they received a 911 call that a person had pulled a gun on the delivery driver. Saugerties Police said in a press release that a 45-year-old suspect had pulled a gun on the driver when they showed up at his home.

Upon further investigation, officials said they determined that someone else in the house had indeed ordered pizza but apparently that word never got to the suspect. The suspect was then arrested and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters.

More Saugerties News

Police say a domestic dispute spiraled out of control, leading to the willful destruction of at least two items belonging to the victim. A no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim of this disturbance, according to a press release. However, officials are still left with a number of questions about what happened. As of now, we do not know what set this confrontation off.

Get our free mobile app

Take a Bite Out of Crime

The Saugerties Police Department said that they responded to a domestic disturbance call right after 5 AM to an apartment in the Village of Saugerties. Police have not disclosed what the dispute was about, though after an investigation, it was determined that the suspect destroyed items belonging to the other person involved. Police say that the 45-year-old suspect flushed the victim's dentures down the toilet.

loading...

Police went on to say that the same man also broke the victim's reading glasses during the fight. This could lead to further stress, for the victim could be unable to read how to fix their toilet if it breaks. Officials did not indicate why the suspect would do such a thing, though it is highly unlikely he was attempting a new method of teeth whitening.

The suspect was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and is facing charges, according to police.

Experts remind everyone that it is not safe for your plumbing system to flush dentures down the toilet.