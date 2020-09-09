Hudson Valley Man, ‘9-11 Hero’ Murdered After Attending Party

A Hudson Valley man, a recently retired firefighter, was murdered after attending a party in upstate New York.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Scott Krempler, 50, of Patterson was fatally shot Saturday night the town of Webb in Herkimer County, according to New York State Police.

"One of our nation’s 9/11 heroes￼, retired NYFD Lieutenant Scott Krempler who I found out late last night was murdered in upstate New York this past Saturday. Rest in peace, my friend," William Taylor wrote on Facebook.

New York State Police report 43-year-old Stephen Swanton of Rochester got into an argument at a party with two men not far from Swanton's second home. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a reported home invasion at Swanton's home where he and the same men were involved in a verbal dispute.

Swanton shot both men, later identified as Krempler and William Robertello, 55, of Oriskany, in his driveway, police say.

Swanton was charged with murder and attempted murder, both felonies. Krempler was pronounced dead at the scene.

"For those of you that remember Scott Krempler. He got on in Bridgeport in May of '99 and got on the FDNY in 2000. For the guys that came on with him, and for those who were fortunate enough to know him, this is a tough loss," Nick Esposito wrote on the Bridgeport Area Retired Firefighters Facebook.

Kempler was promoted Fire Lieutenant in the FDNY in March 2010.

Robertello was taken to Upstate University Hospital with what's reported as non-life-threatening injuries.

Swanton was arraigned via Skype and was being held in Herkimer County jail without bail. More information isn't known at this time. The investigation is continuing by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.