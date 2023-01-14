Here are 5 top ski destinations in and around the Hudson Valley.

It's ski season, and there are a lot of great mountains to visit all over the Hudson Valley and the surrounding area, for the avid skier or snowboarder. I'm not a skier myself, not much of a Winter person actually, but I have a lot of friends that are, and take it very seriously.

We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite area ski destination was and compiled a top 5 list of great slopes.

Top 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Area Ski Spots

5. Thunder Ridge

Thunder Ridge Ski Area Thunder Ridge Ski Area loading...

Thunder Ridge Ski Area in Patterson, NY is located just 60 miles north of NYC. They offer 20 plus trails for all abilities along with a spacious lodge with a cafeteria, a pub and panoramic views.

4. Butternut

Ski Butternut Facebook Ski Butternut Facebook loading...

Ski Butternut is " A true family mountain and family gem" located in the nearby Berkshire Mountains of South Western Massachusetts (Great Barrington, MA) offers 1000ft of vertical corduroy skiing heaven.

3. Hunter Mountain

Hunter Mountain Facebook Hunter Mountain Facebook loading...

Hunter Mountain is the Catskill's (Hunter, NY) premiere winter destination, boasting renowned terrain for all abilities, an impressive vertical drop, and some of the most reliable snow conditions in the East.

2. Catamount

Catamount Mountain Resort Facebook Catamount Mountain Resort Facebook loading...

Catamount Mountain Resort is a four-season resort located on the New York/Massachusetts border in Hillsdale, NY, just 2 and a half hours from NYC and conveniently located to Western Massachusetts, Connecticut and the Hudson Valley. They offer some of the most varied terrains in Southern New England and are suited for skiers and snowboarders of all levels.

1. Belleayre Mountain

Belleayre Mountain Facebook Belleayre Mountain Facebook loading...

When we asked he Hudson Valley about favorite area ski destinations, and the overwhelming majority said Belleayre Mountain. Belleayre Mountain is located in the heart of the Catskill Mountains in Highmount, NY. The family-friendly mountain offers long cruising trails, bumps, glades, parks, steeps and a whole bunch of fun. Its also home to the Catskill Thunder Gondola which offers breathtaking views of the Catskill Forest Preserve.