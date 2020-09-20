Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shop to Host Princess Meet and Greet

Growing up I remember there were only a few fairytale princesses, now their are so many and you don't have to go to a theme park to meet them. Fairytale princesses can be found right here in the Hudson Valley. Dig out you favorite princess outfit and get ready to a little mermaid this weekend.

Calling all ice cream lovers and Princesses fans. This Sunday you are invited to join The Frozen Caboose and Starlight Studio for an afternoon of fairytale princesses and frozen treat. The temperatures might be cooler but this event will warm your hearts. It a Princesses Meet & Greet and your entire family is invited to enjoy the fairytale fun.

Bring your favorite princess to meet the fairytale princesses of Starlight Studio who specialize in princess performances all over the Hudson Valley. Admission is free and the event will happen Sunday from 2 PM to 4 PM. The fairytale princesses will be take pictures with you and signing autographs. This will be an outdoor event for everyone's safety. They will also be observing social distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet for guests.

The Frozen Caboose is located right near the Walkway Over the Hudson. After your ice cream and photo with a princess why not take a walk over one of the Hudson Valley's most popular linear parks. They are at 6 Haviland Road in Highland, right of Route 9W and just across the Mid-Hudson Bridge from Poughkeepsie. They are a full service ice cream shop that is open until mid October.