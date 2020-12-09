Hudson Valley Harness Racer Allegedly Ran ‘Death Camp’ For Horses

Another name has been added to an indictment filed in federal court surrounding an alleged doping scandal in the Hudson Valley harness racing industry.

According to the horse industry news site Paulick Report, harness trainer Rene Allard was included in a federal indictment against Louis Grasso, Donato Poliseno, Thomas Guido III, and Richard Banca. The men plead not guilty to allegations of being involved in a scheme to manufacture, distribute and administer PEDs to horses.

In their quest to illegally juice the horses and hide the evidence, prosecutors say the men put the animals at harm. Court papers include a conversation between two of the men who discussed one of the horses being “over juiced” with a bleeding drug. Grasso, one of the men in the conversation said that this had happened "over 20 times."

Another conversation intercepted by federal agents has Grasso calling Allerd's base of operations in Middletown, NY "the Allard death camp" after several horses died from being given amino acid supplements. The drugs were allegedly obtained through Grasso, who worked for Allerd. Prosecutors say Grasso charged other conspirators $100 a prescription to use his veterinary license in order to obtain the drugs of their choice. Those drugs allegedly included "bleeding medications, pain blockers, and EPO-like products" that can be used to enhance the performance of horses while remaining undetected by drug tests.

The latest indictment follows a similar suit earlier this year. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York has also been looking into other alleged doping schemes involving different thoroughbred trainers.