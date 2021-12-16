When a building is suddenly swarmed by first responders, usually someone is having one of the worst days of their lives. Thankfully this was not the case on Tuesday when nearly a dozen firefighters from the city of Hudson converged on their local Stewart's Shop on Fairview Ave. There were no firehoses in sight, and for good reason. Their hands were busy carrying something else.

Google Maps

During the holiday season, local Stewart's Shops conduct their annual Holiday Match program, accepting donations that go towards non-profit organizations that support kids in our local communities. There are two special details as well. First, Stewart's matches every donation, doubling the amount they're able to distribute. Second, they promise that every dollar donated goes straight to charity, with no "administrative costs", meaning you can count on every dollar donated to benefit our local communities.

Townsquare Media has participated as well, with our own Val broadcasting from Stewart's in New Paltz recently to help promote donations to the program.

V.Turco

In what has become a yearly tradition, the Hudson firefighters came to the store bearing a check to join the pile of donations Stewarts has received over the past month. Firefighter Michael Weaver shared that this year, they were able to donate $600, meaning that after Stewart's donation match, they added $1,200 to the program. He added in a Facebook post:

As a member of this organization I must say it’s an amazing experience to be able to help and give back on so many different levels. Throughout the years all four of our companies have an amazing track record of giving behind the scenes. I personally would like to thank the memberships of each of these companies.

Weaver went on to highlight J.W. Edmonds of Hose Co. 1, H. W. Rogers of Hose Co. 2, C.H. Evans of Hook & Ladder Co. 3, and J.W. Hoysradt of Hose & Chemical Co. 8.

Stewart's shared that they gave more than $1.88 million through the program last year. Hopefully with donations from people and organizations like the city of Hudson fire department, they can surpass that already amazing total.

.

The Coolest Things You Can Buy at Adams Yes, You Can ACTUALLY Buy These 10 Things at Adams