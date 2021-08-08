If you have ever wanted to live on a farm that was more than just a barn and some fields I may have found you your next place to hang your hat and store your boots.

A Hudson Valley farm spanning 14 acres complete with a 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom farmhouse has become available just in time for you to bring your family and your family business. 690 New Paltz Road in Highland is the type of property you can live and work on 24-7-365.

The reason I say work is because it currently is licensed under New York State agriculture and markets which means you can bring your farm market ideas to the shop on the property and get started right away. If you have ever wanted to own your own agricultural-type business this could be the place for you to settle down.

photo credit: One Key MLS - Compass Greaters NY. LLC Veronica Newton and Christine Barker via Zillow

The current farmhouse was built in 1973 and now has an updated kitchen that is chef-designed. The large Dutch Barn in the back that is much older comes with stables enabling you to have a few farm animals. More recently the barn itself has been used as a wedding venue.

The shop that is currently on the property is perfect for our small farm stand which could also offer artisan crafts. The shop even comes with an office to make doing business and working from home super easy.