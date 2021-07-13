How Severe Post-Pandemic Shortages Are Harming Hudson Valley Businesses

It wasn’t easy dealing with a global pandemic, but we’re finally reaching the light at the end of that long tunnel. Masks are coming off, people are getting vaccinated, and everything is open again. Well, almost everything. There are severe post pandemic shortages here in the Hudson Valley that are affecting towns, businesses, and individuals.

One of the shortages is workers, particularly in the restaurant business. River Station in Poughkeepsie and the Anchor Bar and Grill in Kingston have both shortened their hours of operation. Not because of Covid restrictions, it’s because they can’t find people to work. One of my favorite Dutchess County Asian restaurants is still doing only take-out. Why? Because they are so understaffed. The restaurant industry is a tough one, and it’s even tougher when you can’t find people to work.

Another shortage affecting the Hudson Valley is a shortage of lifeguards. Some of the municipal pools around the Hudson Valley haven’t been able to open because they can’t find lifeguards to work. This is bad news for folks who depend on these pools to cool off when it’s in the 90s or worse. And there are kids who look forward to spending fun summer days at the neighborhood pool. Unfortunately, too many of these pools are sitting there not being used because there are no lifeguards.

And there are blood shortages. It seems that there are always blood shortages, but it’s been worse since the pandemic hit. A blood shortage affects cancer patients, trauma patients, people with chronic diseases and more. If you’ve been thinking about becoming a blood donor, now would be a great time.

Hopefully the worst of the pandemic is over, but it hasn’t left without leaving scars. If you’re unemployed, there might be some great opportunities for you to get back on your feet, while helping the Hudson Valley do the same. If you’re healthy and eligible, consider donating blood. Slowly, we’ll heal those scars and come out a better place.

