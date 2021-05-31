One of the things you might remember doing growing up is having everyone pile into your mom or dads car, in your pajamas, and head to the drive-in movie theater, right?

I remember just a situation like that when I went to see Bambi. We are so fortunate to have so many drive-in movie theaters here in the Hudson Valley, but one is apparently more top-notch than many others across the United States.

The publication, Conde Nast Traveler, has selected the drive-in in Warwick, NY as one of their Top 13 Nostalgic Drive-In Theaters to Visit This Summer in an article date May 24, 2021.

The one in Warwick made the list along with ones from Texas, Maine, Oregon, Nevada and Florida (just a few of the states mentioned).

Here is what the publication had to say about the charm of the Warwick location and a bit of incite as to why it was selected:

Rolling farmland serves as the backdrop for this family-owned, three-screen theater that feels like a drive-in classic (it’s been around since 1950), but runs double features of new movies all summer. Grab a pizza roll and some Jujyfruits, turn on the FM radio, and settle in.

There are several other drive-in movie theaters through out the Hudson Valley, including ones in Poughkeepsie, Hyde Park, Coxsackie, Greenville and Woodstock, to name a few. Here is some more info about those drive-ins and their post-pandemic schedules.

So, now that you know we have one of the Top Drive-In Theaters in the United States, right here in the Hudson Valley? When will you be taking in a movie at the drive-in?

