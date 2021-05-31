Hudson Valley Drive-In Movie Theatre Makes List of “Top 13″ in the Nation
One of the things you might remember doing growing up is having everyone pile into your mom or dads car, in your pajamas, and head to the drive-in movie theater, right?
I remember just a situation like that when I went to see Bambi. We are so fortunate to have so many drive-in movie theaters here in the Hudson Valley, but one is apparently more top-notch than many others across the United States.
The publication, Conde Nast Traveler, has selected the drive-in in Warwick, NY as one of their Top 13 Nostalgic Drive-In Theaters to Visit This Summer in an article date May 24, 2021.
The one in Warwick made the list along with ones from Texas, Maine, Oregon, Nevada and Florida (just a few of the states mentioned).
Here is what the publication had to say about the charm of the Warwick location and a bit of incite as to why it was selected:
Rolling farmland serves as the backdrop for this family-owned, three-screen theater that feels like a drive-in classic (it’s been around since 1950), but runs double features of new movies all summer. Grab a pizza roll and some Jujyfruits, turn on the FM radio, and settle in.
There are several other drive-in movie theaters through out the Hudson Valley, including ones in Poughkeepsie, Hyde Park, Coxsackie, Greenville and Woodstock, to name a few. Here is some more info about those drive-ins and their post-pandemic schedules.
So, now that you know we have one of the Top Drive-In Theaters in the United States, right here in the Hudson Valley? When will you be taking in a movie at the drive-in?