Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties announced new programs that will help families and residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan (CFOS) is launching the Orange and Sullivan COVID-19 Response Fund to address the immediate and longer-term needs of residents in Orange and Sullivan counties.

This fund will distribute grants of up to $5 thousand each to established nonprofit organizations that provide front-line services to the areas with vulnerable populations.

Services include food for needy families and essentials, such as prescription drug deliveries to homebound senior citizens and people with compromised immune systems, officials say.

The Kaplan Family Private Foundations, Rowley Family Foundation, Frommer & Spagnoli Families, RJ Smith & Family, Dominic & Amy Cordisco, and Barbara Martinsons provided initial funding for the fund, contributing $185 thousand collectively.

Donations at any level are currently being accepted at www.cfosny.org. 100% of donations to the fund will stay here in Orange and Sullivan counties. Nonprofit organizations providing response services to Orange and Sullivan residents during this pandemic are encouraged to apply for grants at www.cfosny.org.

On Thursday, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced the formation of a new countywide effort, Project Resilience, to help direct this surge of support and goodwill towards those in need throughout Ulster County. The effort will include a community fund, in partnership with the United Way; an online portal for anyone in need to ask for help; a robust food distribution network; and a partnership program for businesses and community groups to provide food and other critical services.

Residents in need can apply online to receive meals and other support from participating local restaurants and community groups. UCAT (Ulster County Area Transit) will be partially repurposed to work with municipalities and community organizations to deliver meals to residents in need. County Executive Ryan has secured over $2 million dollars in funding in under 24 hours along with announcing partnerships with municipal governments, local businesses, and not-for-profits.

“Project Resilience is an unprecedented initiative that will allow us to channel the wave of goodwill from across Ulster County to better serve our residents in need. I want to thank the individuals and organizations who have generously stepped up to contribute to this effort, and I want to assure our residents that we are here for you,” Ryan said. “I continue to be tremendously impressed by the resiliency and generosity of Ulster County. We are showing our state and our nation what it looks like when a community comes together to take care of each other.”

Initial Participating Restaurants include:

Santa Fe Restaurants in Kingston and Woodstock

Tony & Nicks Italian Kitchen in Ellenville

Country Club Grill in Ellenville

Palizzata in Kingston

Sue’s Restaurant in Saugerties

Frida’s Bakery & Café in Milton

Main Street Bistro in New Paltz

Rosendale Café in Rosendale

Hudson Valley Dessert Company in Saugerties

Dallas Hot Wieners in Kingston, Lake Katrine and Saugerties

Savona’s Plaza Pizza in Kingston

Provisions in Woodstock