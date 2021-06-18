Hudson Valley City Lifting 464 Day State of Emergency

It’s been over 15 months, but the City of Kingston is about to get back to normal operations this weekend. Just in time for the first day of summer, the City of Kingston’s State of Emergency will officially be lifted this Sunday, June 20 at 4PM, and on Monday, June 21, City offices will be open during regular hours from 8:30AM - 4:30PM.

So what does this mean for you? Health screenings for employees and visitors will no longer be required. But there will still be some rules in place at City offices. Unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear a mask in City buildings. For your comfort and safety, sanitizer and extra masks will be made available near building entrances. Masks are not required for vaccinated individuals. Drop boxes will remain outside City Hall and other buildings, and online transactions are available for your convenience.

As of right now, COVID related restrictions for events have all been lifted, except for indoor events with more than 5,000 attendees, and that’s great news. This means that all of the parades and festivals that Kingston is known and loved for will be happening. UPAC has scheduled a whole bunch of great shows, and restaurants and bars are hopping once again. Yay!

The City of Kingston has actually been under a State of Emergency since March 13, 2020. It’s been a long haul and tough year, but the Hudson Valley is coming back and we're going to be even better than ever. Congratulations, Kingston, we can’t wait to celebrate with you.

The New Donut Shop that Has Ulster County Residents Raving Some of the Incredible Donuts at Hole in the Wall by The Anchor

Kate Pierson of the B-52's Is Selling Her Sprawling Hudson Valley ’Love Shack’ Compound Kate Pierson's Kate's Lazy Meadow in Shandaken