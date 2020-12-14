Hudson Valley Church to Hold Drive-Thru Living Nativity

I feel like I have told you about a lot of things you can do this holiday season. Everything from Santa parades to drive thru light displays. There are even virtual holiday events that will be going on right up through the New Years day. Having share a lot of those events, I wanted to be sure to include something I just found on Facebook that you can experience this weekend and next that brings the message of Christmas for many in the Hudson Valley.

The Hopewell Reformed Church at 143 Beekman Road, in Hopewell Junction will be holding a Drive -Thru Nativity this weekend and next. This Saturday and Sunday plus next weekend the 19th and 20th you can bring your whole family for a Living Nativity starting at 5 PM all four days. The event is free and runs about an hour and a half.

When I was younger growing up in Cornwall I can remember churches presenting live nativities. I even knew people who played roles in the nativity every year. It seemed like something everyone enjoyed. It is another wonderful way to tell the story of Christmas.

This event is weather permitting so you may want to check in on the Hopewell Reformed Church Facebook page if it looks like the weather might be a factor.

Other Holiday celebrations: Santa Parades, West Point Band's Home for the Holidays and the Bardovan Presents the Nutcracker. There are also Drive-Thru light displays in just about every town in the Hudson Valley. Hopefully you will get a chance to go to one of them as well. And of course Kevin McCurdy's Holiday Spirit Festival is underway in Bowdin Park. If you venture through Ulster County you can check in at A Frosty Fest in Ulster Park.