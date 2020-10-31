Hudson Valley Cemetery Tours For Full Moon & Halloween

Looking for something different to do in the days leading up to Halloween 2020 and the second full moon of October? How about exploring some local history and taking a cemetery tour with a few of your friends?

If you are even on the fence of checking out a particular one, you should go ahead and purchase your tickets as these things (even in COVID times) have a tendency to sell out.

Here are just a few of the ones that are scheduled to take place this week:

The Pine Plains Free Library and The Little Nine Partners Historical Society are holding the 2020 Evergreen Cemetery Lantern Tours Annual Fundraising Event on 10/30/2020. Here is a link to the info. It is sold out.

The Friends of Clermont & Clermont State Historic Site is holding an event on 10/31/2020, that is free to attend, but you will need to register in advance. The event is called, From Scripture to Séance: The History of Halloween in the Livingston Family

The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, hosts special cemetery tours every Saturday in October and the rest of the year by appointment. They host a one-hour appointment and even invite paranormal investigators or "Ghost Hunters" to bring their equipment along. For more details, click here. Note that the Old Dutch Church is also a part of the Haunted History Trail of New York State.

If New Paltz is more convenient for you, The Haunted Historic Huguenot Trail might be more your speed or more chills for you. This particular trail focuses on 7 different homes, each with its own haunted past. Group tours available, reservations in advance. This is also on the Haunted History Trail of New York State.

How will you be combining fright and history this Halloween?