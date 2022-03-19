Admit it, when posting a picture to social media, you may or may not google captions. This is something that almost everyone has done or currently is doing right now.

Who else struggles coming up with captions on social media?

I have friends that will search a specific hashtag, use pinterest to look up captions or even just send a picture and ask what the caption should be. To be honest, these are also things that I do. Thankfully, my sister somehow, someway, comes up with the best captions. What else are sisters good for? I'm definitely joking.

However, you may be already super witty and spunky and come up with your own captions. With that being said, you should look up jobs for that and start making alot of money doing so.

Some captions are sassy, funny or has a pun included.

I would say that the fun part of posting a picture is coming up with the caption. Everyone is different and unique with this. Some of my friends post sassy sayings, others like to use puns, and even paragraphs describing the picture that they are talking about.

To me, this is why social media is very engaging, everyone is different and has something to offer or bring to the world, whether they believe it or not.

Everyone comes up with different captions, that's what makes social media interesting.

Before you google your next Instagram or Facebook caption, we've got you covered. If you find yourself in one of these top 5 hotspots within the Hudson Valley, feel free to use these silly captions.

I admit it , I wasn't the only one who had input on this article.

"I get by with a little help from my friends". Thanks to the Townsquare team for your input!

Here are the best captions for these 5 classic Hudson Valley photo ops.

Hudson Taco

27 Water St, Newburgh, NY 12550

Caption: "It's okay guac, I'm extra too"

Storm King Art Center

1 Museum Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553

Caption: "TaKing the world by storm"

Waterfall at The Roundhouse

2 E Main St, Beacon NY 12508

Caption: Sorry TLC, I chased the waterfall"

Sam's Point Ice Caves

399 Sams Point Rd, Wawarsing, NY 12428

Caption: "Ice, ice baby"

Benmarl Winery

156 Highland Ave, Marlboro NY 12542

Caption: "You can't sip with us"

Which caption was your favorite? Can you add one to our list? Share with us below.

