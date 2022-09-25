Opportunity is growing in the Hudson Valley. More jobs are popping up and local businesses are expanding.

Shopping local has become an exciting and enjoyable thing to do in the Hudson Valley. With such a wide variety of options and establishments to visit, there's something for everyone.

In Orange County, NY, New Businesses Have Opened

Canva Canva loading...

A glamorous new store, LOVISA has opened in the Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY. In a popular location, GoodwillNYNJ in the Dunning Farm Plaza has recently opened for shopping needs and donations.

Construction has been underway in the newly restored, Goshen Plaza. New and local businesses have made this their new home including, Anytime Fitness.

In the charming and historic village of Montgomery, NY a fan favorite business has opened.

Known for being the "Best Candles in the Hudson Valley", this one-of-a-kind and uplifting shop has a new home.

Inglenook Marketplace has moved from Beacon to Montgomery, NY.

They had their soft opening on September 9, 2022.

This small business can fill all of your needs in one location. Being a general goods store, they also have their famous candles along with candle making, plants and more.

Their unique and thoughtful gift options are fun and in a great location near other small businesses.

This local, home goods store has unique gifts such as incense houses, organic lip balms, cute mugs and a variety of soap options. Whether this shopping trip is for yourself or for someone you care about, you'll be surprised at the options available.

Inglenook Marketplace

32 Union St, Montgomery, NY 12549

Have you heard about a new business opening or moving in the Hudson Valley? Which one is your favorite? Share with us below.

