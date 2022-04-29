Hudson Valley Beauty Expert Gets Products Picked Up by Sephora

It's a big deal for the beauty industry. When I was younger, it was a treat to be able to go into the make-up store 'Sephora' and be able to pick something out. To this day, I still go in for special occasions and think very highly of the products that are in there. The other day I was looking on Instagram and saw that Sephora is going to be having some new products.

The Hudson Valley has a beauty guru?

Oh yes, we do, it's one of the many reasons the Hudson Valley is so cool. Kate McLeod is a local pastry chef and is also known for making awesome self-care products. One thing in particular that she's known for is the body stones. What's a body stone? It helps make your skin super soft and they are super easy to use. Sign us up for that.

Impressive Instagram:

I was looking at Kate McLeod's Instagram page and I have to say it's pretty impressive. One of the first videos is of Al Roker and Kate's 'Daily Stone' was talked about and the products were also mentioned by the 'Oprah Daily' with 35 of the best gifts mom would like. Wow.

Sephora is a sweet place to go shopping and if you need ideas for someone's birthday or a special occasion. It's always awesome to see someone's dream come true and even more cool when it's someone from our area. Congrats to Kate McLeod and we wish her a ton of success on her career.

