Hot Spots To Cool Down During A Hudson Valley Heat Wave

If you're dreading opening the door in the morning and feeling that brick wall of heat and humidity waiting to greet you, you aren't alone. All the 'water cooler conversations' and even social media posts these past few days has been how uncomfortable, even unbearable, it has been here in the Hudson Valley with the high humidity levels and hot temperatures. Even the governor warned us to prepare for dangerous heat conditions statewide.

For those of us with kids who don't want to take no for an answer when they ask to go outside and play during this extreme heat, what's the plan? Are you staying home and finding things to keep them occupied around the house, or are you willing to venture out in search of cool (meaning both awesome and not hot) activities to beat the heat? Let's discuss.

Fun Places to Cool Down in the Hudson Valley

Bowling! What beats an old-fashioned family bowling match? Well, does it make it better if you can get a few free games? Kids Bowl Free is happening at several local bowling alleys, and you can still sign the kids up, and then cool down indoors at the local lanes!

How about a visit to the local library? I know what you're thinking, what kid wants to spend their summer at the library, BUT, plenty of Hudson Valley library locations are doing cool summer programs, events, and activities (that involve more than just reading). Plus, while you're there you can find out about some of the great discounts you can get by using your library card. Zoo and exhibit entrance discounts, even children's museum passes.

Speaking of children's museums, the Mid Hudson Children's Museum reopened recently after an extensive renovation process, and that's another perfect local indoor spot to check out on a hot day. Not too far down the road in Poughkeepsie is indoor climbing at the Gravity Vault, or you can find out about other local indoor climbing locations here.

A mall/movie trip is sure to fill some AC-needed time on a sweltering day. I can't tell you the last time I took a leisurely stroll through a local mall, I'm talking not in a rush to run in and grab something type visit. The Poughkeepsie Galleria has the indoor go-karts, that VR roller coaster and an arcade. A short trip over the border into CT and the kids (ok, and the adults too) can ride on the carousel in the Danbury Mall, the Palisades Mall in West Nyack has a ton of indoor options and adventures with Dave & Busters, the Climb Zone, a bowling alley and skating rink, and there's also plenty of new things to check out in Middletown at the Galleria at Crystal Run including Billy Beez if you have little(er) ones. Plus, all these malls have great movie theater options as well.

Finally, there's always roller skating (when's the last time you visited Roller Magic), ice skating in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh or at the Palisades.

Do you have any other indoor 'beat the heat' options locally that you'd add to the list?

