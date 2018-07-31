Hudson Valley Bachelorette Contestant Going to Paradise

I don't want to say it, but I will. I told you so.

About a month ago I had a feeling that our Hudson Valley Bachelorette Kamil Nicalek would be making an appearane on The Bachelorette/Bachelor spin off, Bachelor in Paradise.

And I was right!

Initially, Kamil told us that he was not cut out for Bachelor in Paradise (also known as, BIP). Bachelor in Paradise takes several of the contestants who haven't found love yet and sends them to Mexico. There have been some pretty successful relationships out of the show. Contestants Evan and Carly recently got married after meeting on the show and Ashley finally stopped crying over Jared and now they're engaged.

However last night during The Bachelorette's Men Tell All on ABC they showed a sneak peek at this season of Bachelor in Paradise. The clip included Kamil getting pretty close to one lucky lady on the beaches of Mexico.

Things don't go so smoothly and at one point we see Kamil's photo burning in a fire pit and a girl being accused of Witchcraft.

This is about to be the most dramatic season EVER.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on August 7th at 8pm on ABC.