How You Can Make Every Day National Peanut Butter Day!

Growing up I thought peanut butter was just 'okay.' I would have a sandwich every once in awhile, but I was no where near as obsessed with it as my older sister. I remember every holiday where there would be gifts of chocolate, hers would always include a peanut butter something.

Don't get me wrong, I have had a strong appreciation for the small Reese's Peanut Butter cups, for a long time, but the regular two-pack, or one of the Easter Egg versions or the Pumpkins? I always stayed away from those because it seemed like the wrong ratio of chocolate to Peanut Butter. Recently, I have discovered the Dark Chocolate Thin Peanut Butter Cups, those are pretty enjoyable.

Then the Earth opened up and dropped one heck of a surprise on March 1. No, not another pandemic, come on, one at a time is plenty, right? But on what is officially known as National Peanut Butter Day, Reese's Peanut Butter cups goes and announces that they are going to wrap their peanut butter in peanut butter? Hold the phone!

More peanut butter in my peanut butter? Thank goodness, I do not have an allergy.

I am sure that you and I could sit down, coffee, tea, or other beverage at hand discuss a great many ways to include peanut butter in your life, in addition to the new Reese's, here are a few that I have enjoyed.

Powdered Peanut Butter. I do not care for the taste of just adding water to it and trying to spread it on toast, but in a smoothie, in yogurt or added to pancake mix, it is pretty tasty.

In Oatmeal. Yep, I put a spoon full in my oatmeal when it is warm and then stir it in, before I start chowing down.

In cold noodles. Peanut butter with sesame oil, soy sauce, fresh ginger, lemon or lime juice, salt, and pepper, splash of hot sauce. Mix it together and toss cold or left over pasta in it. You can also add grated carrots, green onions, cucumber or other cold vegetables to it. So good.

Add a spoonful to your ice cream. Hey, yes it is a bit indulgent, but so worth it.

Buy some crepes in the produce section at the grocery store, bring them home, warm them for a few seconds in the microwave, smear with peanut butter. Fold and then eat.

These are just a few ways to make an ordinary day "National Peanut Butter" every single day. How do you eat peanut butter in a unique or different way? Share it with us.

