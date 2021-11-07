How Will New York State Help You Quit Smoking Tobacco?

While there is a day on the calendar that each year reminds you to attempt to stop smoking (The Great American Smokeout, November 18, 2021) New York State actually wants to help you quit smoking on any day of the year.

Yes, New York actually wants to help you do something. In this case, they want to help you quit smoking.

Is it easy? Probably not. One of the first things that you will have to come face to face with is, do you want to actually quit? You could use the excuse of cigarettes are super expensive, the smoke smells, and smoking can be bad for your health.

Photo by Immo Wegmann on Unsplash

Through the New York State Smokers Quit website or helpline, you can call them and then speak with a Quit Coach, who will help guide you on your next steps. With their help and if you wish to go that route, you can also speak with your healthcare provider, you can make an actual plan or blueprint as to what to do and what steps to take to start a path to hopeful success.

Photo by Robert Ruggiero on Unsplash

If you want to forgo NYS, The American Cancer Society, holds the Great American Smoke Out on the third Thursday of November. They ask everyone to just go 24-hours without smoking a cigarette. The day started in the 1970's with a teacher asking his students to just not smoke for one day, and to donate the money that they would have spent on their smokes to a student scholarship fund. Fast forward to it becoming a 'National Day.'

What motivation do you need? Only you can answer that. Best of luck. As a former smoker myself, I know it can be challenging.

