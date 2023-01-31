New York State Says “This” About Selling Flavored Vape Items

Do you vape? Then you are probably an aficionado of all the types of vaping liquid and where to buy them.

While there have been some reports about vaping and how it is not particularly healthy for users, that will not be debated in this article. If you vape, you vape. But wait one minute, New York State has something that they want you to know about their stance on vaping.

Get our free mobile app

What does New York State want to remind you about vaping and vape products?

Electronic Cigarette Retailers Face Legislative Setback Getty Images/sean gallup loading...

In May of 2020, New York State banned the use of flavored vape products. At that same time, New York said that pharmacies across the state were no longer going to be allowed to sell tobacco products or vaping products.

What can happen to a retailer or business that sells flavored vape products in NYS?

FDA Bans All Flavored E-Cigarette Cartridges, Except Menthol And Tobacco Flavors Getty Images/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez loading...

Any person who is caught selling flavored vape products to a person in New York State (according to the Orange County NY Department of Health) will be fined $100 per offense and per package of the product.

What else would New York State like to see when it comes to stores selling vaping or tobacco products?

New York State is encouraging all retailers to also ask for legal identification for persons making a tobacco-related purchase if they appear to be 25 years of age or younger.

11 of the Most Popular Nicknames Smokers Call Marijuana What people call marijuana.

Sights From Smokers Choice Matamoras, PA 5 Years Ago Smokers Choice Matamoras, PA Anniversary Event 2017