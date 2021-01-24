NYS Wants to Help You Quit Smoking this Year

Was quitting smoking one of your goals for 2020? Is it now your goal for 2021?

I am not here to judge, just to give you information about the programs that New York State has to help you quit smoking. Yes, there are lots of statistics about why you should quit and the benefits to your health if you quit, but also think about how much money you will save! How much does a pack of cigarettes cost today? $10 plus?

I am not sure, because when I quit smoking a pack of cigarettes cost about $2.50. I believe it was Memorial Day 1997. Yes, as a former smoker, I remember the last time I had a cigarette. How did I do it? I don't recall exactly. Maybe I am blocking it? I just remember that was when I did it.

Have I touched them again? No. Somehow I know if I take one drag or maybe even try vaping that I will be right back lighting up.

If you are looking to quit, New York State has a "Sm.kers Quit Line" that you can access. The website is NYSmokeFree.com.

What services are available to you? Here is how they sum it up on their site:

The New York State Smokers’ Quitline (NYSSQL) is a service of the New York State Department of Health Tobacco Control Program and based at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y. It is a free and confidential program providing evidence-based services to New York State residents who want to stop smoking or using other forms of tobacco. A program with experience, care, and expertise.

You want to quit, you just might need some help. Maybe it is just talking to someone who can make suggestions for you, share resources with you or even look into those nicotine gums. What will work for you? Only you can know and it could just take a few people helping you to succeed.

It won't be easy, but you made it through 2020, this could be less stressful than that? Maybe?

