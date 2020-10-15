How to Request a NY Absentee Ballot Online

If you're unsure how to request your absentee ballot, here is a step by step guide for how to do it.

There are multiple ways to request a mail-in absentee ballot for New York State elections. You can go in-person to your local Board of Elections, call, fax, email, or mail in an application for a mail-in absentee ballot. If you have access to the internet, the easiest way for you could be to request a ballot online.

Before we get to the how-to, here are some important deadlines to remember. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The deadline to register to vote in New York has passed. The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is October 27, 2020. November 3 is the last day to cast an absentee ballot in person and mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 3, 2020. It must be received by the local board of elections no later than Nov. 10th. Military Voter Ballots must be received no later than Nov. 16th.

Valid excuses for mail-in voting are COVID-19, if you are absent from your county, or if a resident of New York City is absent from NYC on election day if you are unable to appear at poles due to a temporary or permanent illness or disability, if you are the primary caregiver of one or more person who is ill or physically disabled, if you are a resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital, or if you are detained in jail awaiting Grand Jury action, or confined in prison after conviction for an offense other than a felony. COVID-19 can now be used as a valid excuse to request a mail-in absentee ballot, in addition to the above excuses.

Here's a step-by-step guide for how to request an absentee ballot online in New York State: