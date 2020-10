When you're in a hurry, you probably reach for a prepackaged jar of tomato sauce, but you can make a delicious sauce for less money and it will probably taste better than the jarred stuff.

Making a tomato sauce is super simple. All you need is some canned tomatoes, spices, some onion, garlic, and olive oil.

If you follow these easy steps, you'll be on your way to the delicious sauce in no time.