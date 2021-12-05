How Much Gas Do You Need in Your Tank For NYS Winters?
The winter weather brings colder temps and sometimes harsh road and diving conditions, so taking care of your car so it can take care of you is a must.
Do you wait until the last minute, or in this case, the last few miles, before you fuel up? While this might work in the warmer months, could you be damaging your car by waiting to put gas in your vehicle's tank? Yes and no.
Most car manufacturers recommend having at least half of a tank at all times when the temperatures drop. The reason behind that? Water. More specifically, condensation can build up in your gas tank and cause issues for your car. This is mostly if it is an older car, and in a few situations, it can cause problems with your fuel filter.
If you have/drive a diesel, this is a whole different situation. Make sure you are buying a winter blend diesel where you fuel up.
Should you use something like a dry-gas additive in your gasoline? That depends on the age of your car and what your car manufacturer suggests. If you are unsure, read the book that came with your car or call your mechanic.
Another reason to keep gasoline in your car is that you never know when you might be stuck somewhere and need to keep the engine running to keep you warm.
So, during the winter months and the colder temperatures, will you still take your chances when the gas gauge gets low, or are you going to make sure you keep at least half of a tank?